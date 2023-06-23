Amman concert celebrates Arab cultural heritage

The Petra National Trust, in cooperation with the Jordan Tourism Board, on Friday organised a concert by Lina Chamamyan at the Roman Theatre on Friday (Photo courtesy of organisers)

AMMAN — The Petra National Trust, in cooperation with the Jordan Tourism Board, on Friday organised a concert by Lina Chamamyan that featured cultural and heritage songs that reflect the identity of the Levant at the Roman Theatre.

HH Prince Firas bin Raad, HRH Princess Dana Firas, president of the Petra National Trust and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Cultural Heritage, HH Prince Hashem bin Firas and nearly 3,000 people attended the event, according to a statement from the organisers.

The aim of the concert was to showcase the rich Arab heritage and promote Jordan as a cultural tourism destination. The event also highlighted musical arts as a form of intangible cultural heritage and a tool for the expression and formation of national identity that Petra National Trust is working hard to protect and preserve locally and internationally.

The Petra National Trust was established in 1989 and has been a leader in cultural heritage conservation and preservation of the archaeological sites.