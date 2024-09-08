Amman chamber of industry exports reach JD4.552b in 2024

The Amman Chamber of Industry announces that its exports totalled JD4.552 billion in the first eight months of 2024, down from JD4.739 billion during the same period in 2023 (JT file)

AMMAN — The Amman Chamber of Industry announced that its exports totalled JD4.552 billion in the first eight months of 2024, down from JD4.739 billion during the same period in 2023.

Seven sectors recorded export growth, ranging from 2.4 per cent in food, agriculture, and livestock to 22.1 per cent in chemical and cosmetics, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The exports of the remaining three industrial sectors decreased, ranging between 4.6 per cent for packaging, paper, cardboard, and office supplies, 23.1 per cent for construction industries, and 35.6 per cent for mining industries.

India, the US, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq accounted for over half of the chamber’s exports, totalling JD2.896 billion. The US led the way with a 53.2 per cent increase, reaching JD1.199 billion, up from JD782 million in the same period last year.

Key sectors driving exports included chemical and cosmetics at JD1.102 billion, mining at JD947 million, and engineering and electrical industries at JD712 million. Additionally, exports of food and agricultural products reached JD521 million, while pharmaceuticals accounted for JD448 million, and leather and garment industries JD350 million.

Zarqa Chamber of Industry Chairman Fares Hamoudeh also noted Industrial exports from Zarqa and Mafraq governorates grew by 16 per cent, totalling $964.9 million, adding that August exports from Zarqa alone saw a 29 per cent rise to $163.1 million, compared with $126.4 million in August 2023, according to Petra.