Amman Beach reopens, welcomes visitors for Independence Day

By JT - May 22,2025 - Last updated at May 22,2025

AMMAN — As part of the Kingdom’s celebrations of its 79th Independence Day, Amman Beach at the Dead Sea reopened to visitors on Thursday following the completion of rehabilitation works.

Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh directed municipal staff at the site to welcome visitors, as part of efforts to promote domestic tourism and provide a safe recreational environment for citizens, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Three food carts are now operating at the site as part of the second phase of the Royal Food Cart Initiative, which aims to enhance tourism and development across the Kingdom.

The initiative includes 25 food carts stationed at key touristic locations, operated by young culinary and hospitality graduates from specialised institutions.

The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) said that the Amman Beach rehabilitation project spans a total area of 450 dunums. The first phase, covering 120 dunums, can accommodate up to 2,500 visitors.

Around 15,000 tonnes of sand were used to address the receding shoreline, expanding the beach area and improving visitor experience.

Enhancements include the installation of 40 solar-powered lighting poles, 150 beach umbrellas, desalinated water showers, and designated parking areas.

The beach is managed by GAM staff with logistical support from the Public Security Directorate and Civil Defence Department.

Amman Beach, designed as a “safe and eco-friendly” recreational destination, will be open to the public during Independence Day and Eid Al Adha, with extended hours until 1:00am during the holidays.