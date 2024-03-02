Ambassadors of Zimbabwe, Guinea-Bissau, Rawanda, Cuba present credentials

By JT - Mar 02,2024 - Last updated at Mar 02,2024

AMMAN — Newly-appointed ambassadors of Zimbabwe, Guinea-Bissau, Rwanda and Cuba to the Kingdom presented their credentials on Saturday.

Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry Majed Qatarneh received a copy of the credentials of the Ambassador of Zimbabwe Crispen Toga Mavodza as accredited non-resident ambassador to Jordan, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Qatarneh also received a copy of the credentials of the non-resident ambassador of Guinea-Bissau to Jordan, Dino Sidi, Petra added.

Qatarneh also welcomed Rwandan Ambassador Urujeni Bakuramutsa, who presented her credentials as accredited and resident ambassador to Jordan.

Luis Mariano Fernandez Rodrigues on Saturday presented his credentials to Qatarneh as Cuba’s accredited, non-resident ambassador to the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Ambassador Leena Hadid on Friday presented her credentials to the President of France Emmanuel Macron as the Kingdom’s extraordinary, plenipotentiary, accredited and resident envoy to France, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

During a ceremony held at the Elysée Palace, Hadid conveyed His Majesty King Abdullah’s greetings to Macron, wishing the French people continued progress and development.

President Macron, in turn, asked Hadid to convey his greetings and appreciation to His Majesty.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the French government, including Foreign Minister Stephane Ségornet.