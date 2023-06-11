Al-Ississ highlights Jordan’s monetary policy success at IMF conference in Cairo

AMMAN — Jordan has pursued proper fiscal policies that have contributed to maintaining financial stability despite global challenges, as the Kingdom is characterised by its efforts in financial transparency, which has enabled it to become an example in the region, a recent report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said.

During a conference in Cairo, the IMF launched a report titled "Expecting the Unexpected: Strengthening Fiscal Risk Management in the Middle East and North Africa", and invited Finance Minister Mohamad Al-Ississ as a keynote speaker at a symposium, according to a Finance Ministry statement on Sunday.

In his address, Al-Ississ pointed out that achieving total stability is one of the main factors that can achieve social justice, because the consequences of a lack of financial stability in any country will affect citizens, especially the middle class.

The minister expressed pride in Jordan's ability to maintain financial stability and protect citizens from the most serious consequences of global crises over the past three years via imposing policies that protect the middle class from an increased tax burden.

Such policies include focusing on combating tax evasion and tax avoidance to increase revenues rather than increasing and imposing new taxes, he explained.

At the end of the symposium, Al-Ississ called on international financial institutions to make further efforts to advise each country, especially middle-income countries, in accordance with their domestic financial and political circumstances.