Al Hussein Technical University hosts Japanese academics for R&D seminar

AMMAN — The Japanese embassy in Jordan, in collaboration with Al Hussein Technical University, a Crown Prince Foundation Initiative, hosted an online seminar on Wednesday titled: “Innovation via University-Industry R&D Collaboration and Policy Support”.

Okamuro Hiroyuki, professor of Graduate School of Economics at Hitotsubashi University, presented his study on governmental policies to foster innovation and described how collaboration between industry, academia and government might be enabled for innovation, a statement from the Japanese embassy said.

Okuyama Jiro, Japan's ambassador to Jordan, extended his thanks to Al Hussein Technical University for its assistance in organising the seminar, and stressed Japan's eagerness to enhance collaboration with Jordan in a variety of disciplines in his written message.

Lutfi Al Sharif, vice president of Al Hussein Technical University, emphasised the importance of this type of cooperation in enhancing relations between the two parties, as well as the cultural exchange and opportunities that will result from it.

The seminar was attended by academic and administrative staff from the university, students from various disciplines and representatives from the Japanese embassy in Jordan, the statement said.