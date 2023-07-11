Air Force evacuates Jordanian family involved in accident in S. Arabia

AMMAN — Under Royal directives, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Monday instructed the Royal Jordanian Air Force and the Royal Medical Services to dispatch a plane carrying specialised medical staff to evacuate members of a Jordanian family involved in a traffic accident in Saudi Arabia to King Hussein Medical City.

Three people were evacuated, and their conditions will be assessed in the emergency room, according to the Head of the Emergency Team at King Hussein Medical City, Col. Eman Khraisat.

The relatives of the families expressed thanks to His Majesty King Abdullah, commending the efforts exerted by the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.