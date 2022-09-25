AHSF celebrates winners of Creativity Award for Children and Youth

Winners of the 18th edition of the Creativity Award for Children and Youth ‘Abde’ pose for a photo during a ceremony at Haya Cultural Centre on Saturday (Photo courtesy of AHSF)

AMMAN — The Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation (AHSF) on Saturday celebrated the winners of the 18th edition of the Creativity Award for Children and Youth “Abde” at Haya Cultural Centre.

The yearly award’s first session was in 1998. It lasted until 2003 and was relaunched in 2018 with the aim of encouraging creativity in children and youth, according to the AHSF.

It’s dedicated for the creative productions of children between the ages of 8 and 18 in four fields: Literary creativity (essays and poems), artistic creativity (calligraphy and painting), performance arts (music and dance) and scientific innovation.

This year, 25 winners were chosen out of 1,928 participants. The awards ceremony was marked by a host of celebratory activities, featuring musical, artistic, literary and scientific shows.

During the event, AHSF CEO Valentina Kassisieh said: “We were lucky to bear wittiness to all the children and youth who flourished in the garden of Abde, yielding dozens of creative productions.”

She also noted that this “competition experience” is not just about winning.

“What’s important is that these children believed in themselves and their talents enough to compete,” Kassisieh said.

Through this award, the AHSF aims to “enable the generations of the future to exercise their creativity, pursue their passions … and change their society for the better,” she continued.

Participants’ works were evaluated by judging panels in accordance with the standards agreed upon with the higher committee of the award and based on the outcomes of the training workshops held by the foundation, according to organisers.

Khalid Khreis, a member of the higher committee, noted the importance of these workshops which equip participants with various skills they can use to produce their creative works.

According to its website, the AHSFis a non-profit cultural foundation established by the Arab Bank in 1978, espousing “the belief that culture is a necessity rather than a luxury”.