Agriculture Ministry initiates FMD SAT2 vaccine production

AMMAN — The Ministry of Agriculture has initiated measures to locally produce a vaccine for the SAT2 variant of foot-and-mouth disease, Minister of Agriculture Khalid Hneifat announced on Monday.

During a meeting with the Dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Science and Technology, Sameeh Abu-Turbosh, and veterinary experts, Hneifat emphasised the importance of proceeding with the production of the vaccine, and taking all scientific, technical and regulatory measures necessary for the vaccine’s production, given the presence of the strain both locally and in neighbouring countries, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.