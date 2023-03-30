Agricultural Fund to grant loans to farmers affected by FMD

AMMAN — The Ministry of Agriculture, together with the Cooperative Society for Cattle Owners and Milk Producers, agreed to grant loans to farmers affected by the recent prevalence of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD).

President of the Cooperative Society Ali Ghabayen said in a statement sent to The Jordan Times that the amount to be granted to farmers will be interest-free.

The loans will be granted from the Agricultural Loan Fund and will be in the amount of JD20,000. There are currently 90 farms operating under the umbrella of the cooperative, according to the statement.

The lockdown has been lifted for farms in Al Dhuleil, Al Khaldiya and Al Halabat, the statement said.

“The ministry’s specialised committee has previously determined the losses, which have surpassed JD4.5-JD5 million,” Ghabayen told The Jordan Times.

The ministry's assistant secretary-general for Livestock, Ali Abu Nukta, said that affected farmers will be compensated based on the number of cattle deaths.

“Compensation related to lower milk yield and medication expenses will be given through other routes,” he noted.