Agricultural exports show 25.3% increase by May

Minister of Agriculture Khalid Huneifat says on Sundaythe Kingdom's national agricultural exports have increased to JD0.5 billion by the end of May (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Kingdom's national agricultural exports have increased to JD0.5 billion by the end of May, showing an increase of 25.3 per cent compared with the same period last year, Minister of Agriculture Khalid Huneifat said on Sunday.

The minister highlighted that fruit and vegetable exports have risen to JD125.5 million, an increase of 22.3 per cent since the beginning of the year compared with the same period last year, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The increase is attributed to the overall rise in fruit and vegetable exports, which reached 178,000 tonnes by the end of May, an increase of 32 per cent compared with last year.

Huneifat noted that vegetable exports alone saw a 19 per cent increase in value over the same period, with the cumulative volume of vegetable exports rising to 130,000 tonnes, a 27 per cent increase compared with 2023.

Fruit exports also experienced a growth of 29.5 per cent compared with the previous year, he added.

The minister pointed out that the value of live animal exports rose to JD44.2 million during the January- May period, an increase of 259 per cent compared with the previous year, noting that the increase is driven by the cumulative export of live sheep, which reached 220,000 heads, an increase of 260per cent compared to 2023.