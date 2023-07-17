Agreement inked to launch 2nd phase of early childhood development project 

Representatives of organisations concerned with early childhood development in Jordan during an event on Monday, launching the second phase of the First Steps’ Big Step project (Photo courtesy of NCFA)

AMMAN — A number of organisations concerned with early childhood development in Jordan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday, launching the second phase of the First Steps’ Big Step project.

The MoU was signed by Plan International Jordan (PIJO), the National Council for Family Affairs (NCFA), the Royal Health Awareness Society (RHAS), Humanity and Inclusion and the Health Care Accreditation Council (HCAC).

The core objectives of the First Steps’ Big Step project include streamlining and enhancing health services available to children, empowering providers of childcare services and unifying early childhood development programmes, according to NCFA.

During the event, NCFA Secretary-General Mohammad Miqdadi noted that “investments in early childhood are investments in Jordan’s future”.

He also emphasised the council’s commitment to a strategy based on “partnerships and coordination” to realise the goals of the project.

Miqdadi noted that the National Early Childhood Development Team, which was established in 2018, is the fruit of the NCFA’s “synergistic partnership” with PIJO.

He also explained that the second phase of the project will be implementing an array of training programmes to empower those dealing with cases of violence in health centres, with a focus on child protection.

“The launch of an electronic gateway and a comprehensive database is also on the horizon, offering a bird’s-eye view of the developing the state of early childhood in Jordan,” added Miqdadi.

PIJO Country Director Hamida Jahamah highlighted the collaborative efforts undertaken to safeguard children’s best interests during the project’s first stage.

These include implementing an integrated cooperation framework with the Ministry of Health and the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD) backed by the Bernard van Leer Foundation, which funds the First Steps’ Big Step project, said Jahamah.

She added that the project follows an evidence-based approach to ensure its sustainability in meeting the developmental needs of children in Jordan.

Director of Programmes at RHAS, Amal Ireifij said that that RHAS firmly believes in the “monumental” importance of early childhood development to the overall well-being of both children and their families.

“A lifecycle approach forms the backbone of the RHAS’ intervention strategy, which is committed to nurturing a healthy and safe generation,” she added.

Highlighting the pivotal role of comprehensive, accredited services, CEO of HCAC Salma Jaouni reiterated its commitment to working hand-in-hand with partner organisations.

HCAC’s work will be focused on evaluating and enhancing current services at the primary level, developing a robust set of standards for early childhood development and establishing a national recognition system within the Jordanian Ministry of Health’s network of care centres.

Virginie Dattler, Jordan Country Manager of Humanity & Inclusion, said that the MoU “embodied [involved] organisations’ shared dedication to championing the rights of children to comprehensive care, quality services and a life free from discrimination.

According to the organisations party to the MoU, the achievements of the first phase of the project, which ran from 2021 to 2022, include the comprehensive report on the status of early childhood in Jordan, the establishment of an early childhood development indicators document and the launch of a database featuring early childhood programmes and services from relevant governmental and international institutions.