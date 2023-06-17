AFD official visits ‘Tanmyah’ vocational trainees in Mafraq

French Development Agency - Jordan Projects Officer Julie Dallet poses for a photo during a recent visit to the participants of the ‘Tanmyah’, or the Access to Vocational Training, Employment and Development, project in Mafraq Governorate (Photo courtesy of BDC)

AMMAN — French Development Agency (AFD) - Jordan Projects Officer Julie Dallet recently visited the participants of the “Tanmyah”, or the Access to Vocational Training, Employment and Development, project in Mafraq Governorate.

The vocational training and employment programme is implemented by the Business Development Centre (BDC) and funded by AFD.

Tanmyah is an ambitious endeavour to pave the way for 2,000 young Jordanians and Syrian refugees, “unlocking doors” to employment and entrepreneurship in the industrial hubs of Zarqa, Irbid, Mafraq and Amman, as well as the entrepreneurial centres of Ajloun and Jerash, said a BDC statement.

During the visit, Dallet focused on understanding the developments within the “Life Skills Workshop”, which equips participants with employability skills such as conflict resolution, emotional intelligence, team building and positive thinking.

Speaking on behalf of AFD Jordan, Dallet expressed pride in the agency’s role as “a catalyst for positive change” among Jordanian and Syrian young people seeking employment. She hailed the contribution of the Tanmyah project in generating job opportunities and accelerating Jordan’s economic momentum.

Now in its third phase, Tanmyah is continuing its work in Irbid and Mafraq, aiming to match 700 unemployed youth with opportunities.