7.72 million active phone lines in Kingdom - TRC
By Maria Weldali - May 08,2024 - Last updated at May 08,2024
Chairman of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission Bassam Sarhan announces on Tuesday that Jordan has approximately 7.72 million active phone lines (Petra photo)
AMMAN — Chairman of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) Bassam Sarhan announced on Tuesday that Jordan has approximately 7.72 million active phone lines.
Addressing the weekly Government Communication Forum, which included the participation of Government Communication Ministry Secretary-General Zaid Nawaiseh, Sarhan highlighted the challenges and opportunities in the local telecommunication sector.
Sarhan emphasised the commitment to enhancing the telecommunication sector’s strength and sustainability by introducing high-quality services and prioritising customer satisfaction.
Sarhan said that the TRC established in 1995, was the first telecommunication regulator in the Arab world, underscoring the telecom industry’s pivotal role as the backbone of numerous sectors, fostering innovation and growth.
“Today, the TRC transcends its traditional role and acts as an enabler for local telecommunication operators,” Sarhan said, adding that since its inception until April 2024, the commission has generated an income of JD2.27 billion, contributing significantly to the state treasury.
Sarhan also said that the total number of fixed internet subscriptions stands at 805,000, with an additional 13,000 5G service subscriptions. He also noted that an individual in Jordan typically consumes around 25GB of data per month.
