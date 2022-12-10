6 firefighters injured while containing Irbid warehouse fire

AMMAN — Six civil defence firefighters were reported injured on Saturday while battling a blaze in auto parts and battery warehouses in the industrial estate in Irbid.

A Public Security Directorate spokesperson said that firefighting teams have spent seven hours tackling the blaze in order to contain it and to protect the neighbouring shops, noting that the rescue teams administrated first aid to those injured before transferring them to hospital, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire.