53rd anniversary of Wasfi Tal’s death
Nov 28,2024
AMMAN — Thursday marked the 53rd anniversary of the death of former Prime Minister Wasfi Tal.
Born in 1920, Tal was appointed prime minister a total of three times — in 1962, 1965 and 1970, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
One of the most popular figures in Jordan’s history, Tal was assassinated in Cairo while attending a meeting of the Arab joint defence council.
Tal was the son of popular Jordanian poet Mustafa Wahbi, better known as Arar.
Nov 28, 2024
Nov 28, 2024
Nov 28, 2024
