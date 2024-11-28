53rd anniversary of Wasfi Tal’s death

By JT - Nov 28,2024 - Last updated at Nov 28,2024

AMMAN — Thursday marked the 53rd anniversary of the death of former Prime Minister Wasfi Tal.

Born in 1920, Tal was appointed prime minister a total of three times — in 1962, 1965 and 1970, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

One of the most popular figures in Jordan’s history, Tal was assassinated in Cairo while attending a meeting of the Arab joint defence council.

Tal was the son of popular Jordanian poet Mustafa Wahbi, better known as Arar.