5 Mafraq health clinics renovated under EU’s ‘Care’ project

Guests pose for a photo during the handover ceremony for clinics that have undergone renovation and maintenance under the ‘Care’ project (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Ministry of Health on Tuesday opened five general medicine clinics that have undergone renovation and maintenance under the “Care” project, aimed at improving the quality of healthcare services for the residents of Mafraq Governorate.

The project is funded by the European Union through Spanish cooperation with the Foundation for Child and Social Care of the Spanish Ministry of Health (FCSAI), according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

During the handover ceremony, Riyad Al Shayab, director of Primary Healthcare at the Ministry of Health, lauded the partnership with the EU and the cooperation of the Spanish government in supporting the healthcare sector and improving the quality of services, particularly the project’s efforts to update the infrastructure of clinics.

“We in the EU are very proud to fund the project with 22 million euros, aimed at improving the quality of primary healthcare services for non-communicable diseases,” said Patrick Lamberchts, Head of Cooperation at the European Union Delegation to Jordan.

Santiago Morán, Head of Spanish Cooperation in Jordan, emphasised the importance of comprehensive access to primary healthcare for Jordanians and refugees living in Mafraq. Providing modern equipment and a better environment for healthcare workers and patients is necessary to improve the quality of services, he added.

The project aims to update and develop general medicine clinics in health centres. Five clinics within five comprehensive health centres have been renovated through the project so far, providing healthcare services to over 500,000 people Mafraq Governorate.

The “Care” project, funded by the EU Regional Trust Fund for Syria with a budget of 22 million euros, is set to continue for three years and with the aim of supporting Jordan’s public healthcare system and improving the management of non-communicable diseases, with a focus on Mafraq, Tafileh, and Ajloun.