4th Conference for French-Speaking Business Owners highlights Jordan’s investment opportunities

By JT - May 15,2023 - Last updated at May 16,2023

Minister of Investment Kholoud Saqqaf speaks during the inauguration of the fourth Conference for French-Speaking Business Owners at the Dead Sea on Monday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Deputising for His Majesty King Abdullah, Minister of Investment Kholoud Saqqaf on Monday inaugurated the fourth Conference for French-Speaking Business Owners.

The conference, held in the Dead Sea area under the theme "Jordan: The Land of Promising Opportunities for International Investors," aims to promote investment potential in the Kingdom and attract more foreign businesses, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Organised by the Jordan Businessmen Association (JBA), in cooperation with the French-speaking Businessmen Group, the conference brings together some 200 investors and economic experts in various fields, as well as several local, Arab and international companies and institutions.

Sixteen nations, including Jordan, will take part in the two-day conference, which will feature 12 sessions with 60 experts and professionals presenting for the first time in a non-Francophone nation.

In addition to Jordan, the conference is attended by France, Belgium, Tunisia, Algeria, Canada, Romania, the Ivory Coast, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Croatia, Nigeria, Cameroon, Benin, Palestine and Senegal.

In her opening remarks, Saqqaf said that bilateral ties between Jordan and French-speaking nations are "crucial" for political and economic development, as well as for free trade, cultural exchange and education.

The minister noted her aspiration for the conference to be characterised as a venue for experience sharing and introducing Jordan’s investment opportunities, adding that she is "looking forward to genuine, ongoing collaboration”.

Saqqaf outlined the most significant economic reforms that the Jordanian government has undertaken to utilise its untapped potential, pursue comprehensive and sustainable growth and enhance the quality of life of Jordanians.

The minister also noted that the Ministry of Investment was established to serve as the primary source for investment in the Kingdom.

The new Investment Environment Law was adopted in accordance with the best international practices, Saqqaf said, adding that public-private partnership projects have also been planned with the intention of attracting investments and integrating them into regional and international markets.

The Kingdom sought to create an action plan based on thorough planning and an ambitious vision for the future represented in the introduction of Economic Modernisation Vision 2033, which focuses on the total modernisation of Jordan’s political, economic and administrative systems, Saqqaf said.

This national roadmap has "ambitious, attainable and temporary" standards for the next 10 years of Jordanian governance, she added.

Saqqaf added that several bankable projects have been identified as potential opportunities for public-private sector collaboration, including investment opportunities in the water, transportation, digital economy and education sectors.

An integrated investment platform that promotes investment in Jordan (Invest.Jo), will soon be launched to promote Jordan’s competitive investment environment, she said.

The minister covered promising investment opportunities in every industry, including ICT, travel and medical tourism, pharmaceuticals and life sciences, healthcare services, food industries, textiles and apparel manufacturing, agriculture, logistics, chemicals and fertilisers.

“Jordan is ready for investment,” she emphasised, adding that the ministry is able to offer assistance in completing investment processes. The investment ministry has the capacity to promote investment opportunities, help in the establishment of economic activity and assist investors in overcoming any challenges that may arise in the post-operational stage, Saqqaf said.

For his part, JBA President Hamdi Tabbaa stressed that the conference reflects the association's efforts to boost trade, investment and economic cooperation between Jordan and Francophone countries.

“The conference is a significant step towards developing an action plan that improves the use of business and investment prospects present in numerous Francophone nations dispersed across the world,” Tabbaa said, highlighting Jordan's favourable location projects as a global logistic hub for commerce.

President of the French Economic, Social and Environmental Council, Thierry Baudet, referred to Jordan as a "friend" of the Francophone nations, and expressed his hope that the conference would serve to expand ties.

Head of the French-speaking businessmen group, Jean Le Blacher, said that in addition to promoting the French language, the group works to boost economic prospects and develop financial and commercial exchange within the Francophone region.

On its first day, the conference provided insight into several significant topics, the most crucial of which are Jordan’s investment potential, investment funds and economic and trade links between Jordan, the Middle East and Francophone countries.