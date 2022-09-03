46,000 students to be admitted to universities this year — ministry

AMMAN — The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research on Saturday announced that the expected total number of university students to be admitted within the unified admission results has reached 46,000.

Out of the total number, 40,563 seats were obtained by students, while the rest were allocated to grant beneficiaries, holders of foreign certificates, and children of Jordanian women.

In a session headed by Minister of Higher Education Wajih Owais, the Higher Education Council set the number of students accepted into the regular programme to be distributed among 530 majors, taking into account the capacity of each major.

The council’s decision also aimed to reduce the amount of students admitted into medical programmes for the academic year 2022/2023, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.