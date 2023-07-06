3rd Jordanian-Hungarian Joint Committee concludes in Budapest

Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply and Minister of Labour Yousef Shamali and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto during a signing ceremony (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The third session of the Jordanian-Hungarian Joint Committee in Budapest, which concluded on Tuesday, resulted in discussions over possible improvements to economic cooperation and means to increase the bilateral volume of trade.

Headed by Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply and Minister of Labour Yousef Shamali, and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, the two-day meeting covered various topics with the aim of improving cooperation, particularly in economic matters and in taking advantage of the investment opportunities available in both countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Wednesday.

Shamali stressed the importance of the joint committee as a sign of both countries' keenness to expand cooperation in economic affairs, trade and investment. Both sides are eager to hold exhibitions and encourage the private sector to diversify Jordan's exports to Hungary, he added.

Jordan is keen to collaborate economically with Hungary, especially considering the current obstacles of the post-pandemic era, such as difficult geopolitical circumstances and turmoil in some areas of the world.

For his part, Szijjarto emphasised the committee’s significant role in enhancing economic cooperation and improving trade between Jordan and Hungary given the "strategic and distinguished" relations between the two countries.

Szijjarto also noted that Hungary is willing to expand cooperation with Jordan in the water, agriculture, tourism and education sectors.

The two sides agreed to establish logistics zones in both countries, and stressed the importance of continuing to offer scholarships to Jordanian students pursuing higher education in Hungary.

Shamali and Szijjarto also chaired the Jordanian-Hungarian Business Forum held on the sidelines of the session, which brought together over 50 private companies from both countries. During the forum, a memorandum of understanding was signed with the intention of boosting cooperation between the Jordanian and Hungarian private sectors.