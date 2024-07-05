38th Jerash Festival celebrates art, solidarity on July 24

AMMAN — The Higher Committee of the Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts announced on Thursday that the 38th edition of the festival is scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 3.

Director of the Jerash Festival Ayman Samawi said that the 38th edition will be held under the slogan “The Promise Continues”. the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He highlighted that this edition will be different and special for two reasons: First, it coincides with key national Jordanian occasions, and second, it marks continued Jordanian solidarity with the people in Palestine, particularly in light of the brutal Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Samawi added that the festival’s activities will include art and cultural messages supporting the resilience of people in Gaza, reflecting Jordan’s firm stance under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah.

He noted that this year’s edition aims to raise the profile of culture and arts and will not include singing concerts at the Southern Theatre.

The director added that the proceeds from festival ticket sales will be donated to the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation, where also a portion of the proceeds from the sale of paintings in the Arab artists’ art exhibition will support relief efforts, especially in the Gaza Strip.

He stressed that the 38th edition of the festival will provide employment opportunities for many sectors within the local community.

The festival will also empower hundreds of local women by allowing them to sell their products directly to festival visitors, alongside hundreds of craftspeople and nearly 1,000 participants from various art fields, including heritage groups, musical bands and theatrical performances, Samawi said.