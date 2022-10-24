34 cruise ships to arrive to Aqaba until end of 2022 — ASEZA

A total of 34 cruise ships are expected to arrive at the port of Aqaba until the end of 2022, said Commissioner for Tourism and Environment in the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority Nidal Majali (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Cruise ships arriving at the port of Aqaba account for 20 per cent of the total number of cruise ships in operation worldwide, said a stakeholder.

Commissioner for Tourism and Environment in the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Nidal Majali told The Jordan Times on Sunday that 34 cruise ships are expected to arrive at the port of Aqaba until the end of 2022, carrying tens of thousands of tourists on board.

“Cruise tourism in Jordan significantly contributes to the local economic growth, and Aqaba port [Jordan’s only seaport] is attracting cruise tourists, particularly during winter,” Majali highlighted, noting that around 80 cruise ships arrive at the port each year, bringing between 50,000-70,000 tourists.

The majority of cruise tourists are German, American, British and French, he said.

He added that the first cruise of the winter season arrived on Friday in the form of a ship carrying 2,180 German tourists. During the first four months this year, around 18,000 tourists came on 32 cruise ships.

A new cruise port is scheduled to open in January 2023, according to Majali, who said that “the new cruise port will allow cruise tourists to have an improved experience”.