3 detained in connection with Luweibdeh building collapse

AMMAN — The Amman Prosecutor General ordered the detention of three people pending investigation in the Jabal Luweibdeh building collapse case at a reform and rehabilitation centre.

The three include the heir of the owner of the building, who was responsible for supervising the property, the maintenance supervisor and a maintenance technician, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Attorney General Hassan Abdullat told Petra that the Prosecutor General charged defendants with four charges of manslaughter and seven charges of causing harm.

Abdullat added that the Prosecutor General will listen to testimonies of families of the deceased and the injured and will form a technical committee to identify the cause of the collapse and determine those responsible. Investigation is still ongoing.