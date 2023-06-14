2nd phase of women-friendly health centres launched

HRH Princess Aisha and guests during the launch of the second phase of a women-friendly health centres programme on Wednesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Under the patronage of HRH Princess Aisha, chairperson of the National Centre for Women’s Health (NCWH), the centre on Wednesday launched the second phase of a women-friendly health centres programme, supported by USAID and in partnership with various health sector stakeholders.

The programme, launched in Amman, aims to provide quality healthcare services to women of all ages in Jordan through cooperation between the centre and supporters from the various health sectors in the Kingdom based on the achievements of the first phase, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The second phase involves qualifying 20 health centres over the next two years across the Kingdom, to be formally recognised by the Board of Accreditation of Health Care Accreditation Council as women-friendly centres through adopting best international practices and clinical standards.

During the launch ceremony, Health Minister Firas Al Hawari said that the ministry is currently working with the NCWH, with support from USAID, to expand the programme as a successful national scheme aimed at enhancing the quality of health services provided to women at all stages of their lives.

Director of the Royal Medical Services Brig. Gen. Yousef Zreikat commended the cooperation among stakeholders to provide the best healthcare services to women in Jordan, noting that expanding the programme is part of the government's institutional framework to ensure the quality and sustainability of the health services.

USAID Deputy Mission Director Emily Krunic said that the centre helps Jordanian women to be healthy through their own leading health system to ensure their access to basic health services.