2nd Bosnian and Herzegovinian Film Days kicks off in Amman

AMMAN — The second edition of the “Bosnian and Herzegovinian Film Days” festival kicked off in Amman on July 31, enthralling audiences with a cinematic experience meant to foster meaningful dialogues.

The event, organised by the Jordanian Royal Film Commission (RFC) in collaboration with the Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina, features three Bosnian films: “Full Moon”, directed by Nermin Hamzagic (July 31) “A Ballad”, directed by Aida Begic (August 1) and “Men Don’t Cry”, directed by Alen Drljevic (August 2). Each film explores difficult but important historical, cultural and societal topics through different artistic perspectives and compelling narratives.

Nada Doumani, the RFC Communication & Culture Manager and the Festival Director of the Amman International Film Festival (AIFF), emphasised the significance of such film days in showcasing movies that often do not find their way to commercial theatres, allowing audiences to experience diverse cinematic offerings from around the world. This year, they also showcased Norwegian and Italian films, among others, Doumani added.

She also spotlighted the upcoming AIFF-Awal Film event commencing on August 15, which will focus on Arab cinema.

“It’s part of our mission to show those kinds of movies, movies that usually don’t go to theatres or movies that nobody would have the chance to see otherwise,” she said in a statement sent to The Jordan Times.

Doumani highlighted the importance of RFC’s collaboration with the embassy, particularly Minister Counsellor Satko Bitanga’s support for the festival which has led to its successful second year and acclaim from audiences.

As the Bosnian and Herzegovinian Film Days continue to captivate spectators in Jordan, it remains a platform for diverse storytelling, shedding light on important issues while fostering cultural exchange between nations, and providing an opportunity for viewers to gain a deeper understanding of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s rich cultural heritage.

The Bosnian and Herzegovinian Film Days will be free for the public between July 31 and August 2, starting at 8pm at the RFC’s Outdoor Amphitheatre in Amman.