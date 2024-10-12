2024 Jordan Trail Hike kicks off in Umm Qais

AMMAN — The 2024 Jordan Trail Hike event kicked off on Friday, marking its seventh annual journey, which will last 41 days from October 11 to November 23.

The hike, held under the patronage of Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Lina Annab, starts in Umm Qais in the north and ends in Aqaba in the south, covering a total distance of 675 kilometres and passing through 75 villages.

Adventure enthusiasts and hiking lovers from Jordan and various nationalities are participating, with some completing the entire trail while others join for specific sections, weekend trips, or day hikes.

The Jordan Trail Association organises this annual event to promote Jordan and generate financial returns that contribute to the sustainability, development, and mapping of the trail.

The hike also benefits local communities along the route by giving participants the opportunity to interact with village residents, learn about their culture and traditions, and enjoy the diverse landscapes and numerous archaeological and historical sites along the trail.

The Jordan Trail Association organises the event in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the Jordan Tourism Board, and the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, with support from several private sector sponsors.

The Jordan Trail enjoys royal support, beginning with His Majesty King Abdullah and HRH Crown Prince Hussein, who have both issued directives to ensure the development and sustainability of the trail as part of a clear strategic plan.

His Majesty's patronage of the Economic Modernisation Vision, which designates "Jordan as a global destination" as one of the eight drivers of national economic growth, also highlights the trail’s importance.

In recognition of the Jordan Trail Association's remarkable success for elevating Jordan’s international reputation and providing economic opportunities to the communities along the trail in a short period, His Majesty awarded the association with the Medal of Excellence (Second Class) in 2018.

Her Majesty Queen Rania joined the Jordan Trail Hike participants in both 2017 and 2018, and has visited the trail on other occasions.

Her Majesty also directed support for local service providers along the trail, ensuring they received the necessary resources to enhance the quality of services provided to tourists, through grants from the Royal Hashemite Court.