2022 tourism revenue edges out pre-pandemic levels — CBJ

Tourists are seen at the Amman Citadel in this file photo (JT file photo)

AMMAN — The Kingdom’s tourism revenue increased by 110.5 per cent in 2022, to reach $5.816 billion, the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) announced on Thursday.

CBJ attributed this growth to the increase in tourist visits to the Kingdom by about 2.690 million guests, reaching a total of 5.048 million visitors in 2022, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Tourism income during 2022 exceeded the level recorded during 2019 pre-pandemic period by 0.4 per cent, according to the CBJ data.

Jordanians' spending on tourism abroad reached $1.467 billion in 2022, marking an increase of 59.6 per cent compared with 2021. This figure is driven by the increase in Jordanians travelling abroad, which increased 58.3 per cent, CBJ figures showed.

On a monthly level, tourism income went up by 74.2 per cent to reach $524 million in December 2022, compared with the corresponding month in 2021, driven by an increase in the number of tourists visiting the Kingdom. December of 2022 saw 204,100 more guests than the same month of the previous year, with December reaching a total of 452,800 tourists.

The data also indicated a 47.0 per cent increase in spending on tourism abroad in December 2022, compared with the same month of 2021, reaching a total of $116 million, attributed to the 44.0 per cent increase in the number of Jordanian tourists travelling abroad.