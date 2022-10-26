You are here
2 dead, 34 injured in overturned bus accident
By JT - Oct 26,2022 - Last updated at Oct 26,2022
AMMAN — Paramedics at Zarqa and Mafraq civil defence departments on Wednesday were dispatched to handle an overturned university bus on the Zarqa-Mafraq highway, which resulted in two deaths and 34 injuries.
The Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson said that civil defence personnel rushed to the scene and administered first aid to the injured before transferring them, along with the deceased, to the Zarqa Public Hospital.
The spokesperson noted that an investigation into the accident has started, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. PSD renewed calls for public to follow traffic guidelines and public safety procedures, especially under the prevailing weather conditions.
Related Articles
Opinion
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Oct 24, 2022
Oct 23, 2022
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.