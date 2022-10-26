2 dead, 34 injured in overturned bus accident

AMMAN — Paramedics at Zarqa and Mafraq civil defence departments on Wednesday were dispatched to handle an overturned university bus on the Zarqa-Mafraq highway, which resulted in two deaths and 34 injuries.

The Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson said that civil defence personnel rushed to the scene and administered first aid to the injured before transferring them, along with the deceased, to the Zarqa Public Hospital.

The spokesperson noted that an investigation into the accident has started, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. PSD renewed calls for public to follow traffic guidelines and public safety procedures, especially under the prevailing weather conditions.