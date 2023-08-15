1st Zarqa Monodrama Festival unites theatre-lovers from across Arab world

An actor performs during the first edition of the Zarqa Monodrama Festival at King Abdullah II Cultural Centre in Zarqa (Photo courtesy of Ayman Arar)

AMMAN — The first edition of the Zarqa Monodrama Festival has featured solo performances by artists from across the Arab world, with talents from Jordan, Tunisia, Bahrain, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Iraq, Libya, Egypt and Algeria.

During the festival’s opening ceremony last Thursday at King Abdullah II Cultural Centre in Zarqa Governorate, Minister of Culture Haifa Najjar thanked Jordanian actress Abeer Issa, director and founder of the festival, according to a statement from the organisers.

She also awarded Jordanian actress Samira Khoury a plaque in honour of her contributions to Jordanian drama, according to a statement by the Ministry of Culture made available to The Jordan Times.

Director of the Zarqa Culture Directorate Ayman Arar told The Jordan Times that this festival, which will be held annually, aims to enrich the cultural scene in Zarqa.

“It brings the art of monodrama to light and provides actors and actresses interested in this form of theatre with a platform to perform and share their talents,” he said.

The best performances will be awarded during the festival’s closing ceremony on August 18, according to Arar.

Festival participant Jamal Al Ghailan, a Bahraini actor and director, shared his knowledge of the art form with The Jordan Times.

Monodrama refers to a theatrical performance that involves only one actor or actress, Ghailan explained, leading to a form of performance that is “demanding” and “very complicated”.

“It requires great artistic maturity for a solo performer to own the stage and maintain the interest of the audience throughout his or her act,” he added.

Iraqi director Hussein Ali Saleh, another festival participant, told The Jordan Times that this festival is a “beautiful” initiative.

“It has brought together theatre lovers from different cultures across the Arab world, allowing us to exchange ideas and experiences,” he said.