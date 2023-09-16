16th Jordanian Pharmaceutical Conference kicks off in Amman

Guests during the opening of the 16th Jordanian Pharmaceutical Conference in Amman on Thursday (Photo by Maria Weldali)

AMMAN — The Jordanian Pharmaceutical Conference “Pharmacy Profession in the Bicentennial: A Future Vision” kicked off on Thursday in Amman.

In its 16th edition, the three-day conference, which is organised by the Jordan Pharmacists Association (JPA), seeks to support the professional growth of Jordanian pharmacists and to keep up with the new innovations in the pharmaceutical industry.

The conference that has attracted broad participation regionally and globally hosts a number of discipline sessions, meetings and workshops which explore various topics, including building critical care pharmacy services, latest trends in the pharmaceutical industry and the role of pharmacists as medical insurance officers.

During the opening ceremony, JPA President Mohammad Ababneh highlighted that “the conference aims to strengthen the Jordanian pharmaceutical sector as well as stimulate investment in the industry”.

Ababneh affirmed that the programme covers six main themes including: Local pharmaceutical care, sector development, constant pharmaceutical education, pharmaceutical industries and research, technological development, quality and integrity of pharmaceutical products.

For his part, Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) Director General Nizar Mheidat gave a brief overview of the JFDA, noting that the administration seeks to strengthen partnership between private and public sectors.

He added that Jordan empowers women to be leaders in the pharmaceutical industry, whereas “51 per cent of pharmacists in Jordan are females and 49 per cent are males”.