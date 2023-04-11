15 electric buses to be operational in Amman’s passenger fleet next year

By next year, there will be the proper infrastructure in place to charge the electric buses, Al Mamlaka TV reported

AMMAN — The Jordan Environmental Union is welcoming a new decision to make 15 electric buses operational in Amman next year, though the union warns that more investment is needed to prepare the necessary infrastructure for additions to the public transport system.

The electric passenger buses will operate along the regular Amman bus routes. By next year, there will be the proper infrastructure in place to charge the electric buses, reported Al Mamlaka TV, citing an announcement from the Ministry of Environment.

There are two electric buses that are currently operational in the city of Petra, and 20 electric buses are planned for use in Aqaba next year, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

“The Economic Modernisation Vision’s 2023 plan, in sustainability axis, calls for introducing sustainable transportation with low carbon emissions that relies on electricity generated from clean sources of energy,” president of Jordan Environment Union, Omar Shoshan, told The Jordan Times on Tuesday.

“This requires investment incentives to encourage the private sector to invest in green infrastructure for the transport sector, because the state treasury will not be able to implement this vision in light of the fiscal deficit and high public indebtedness, which has exceeded GDP,” Shoshan said.

Shoshan considers the transformation towards green sustainable transport a health necessity before a climatic one, due to the emissions from low quality diesel vehicles that negatively affect individuals suffering from respiratory diseases. This is coupled with the environmental pollution caused, Shoshan added.

Shoshan called for the Greater Amman Municipality should present a clear timeframe for converting its fleet of diesel-powered buses into electric buses, “as it is one of the largest operators in the passenger transport sector”.

“As a Union, we demand that there be a ministerial committee to lead the climate change file and manage its repercussions,” he said.