12 Jordanians evacuated from Lebanon as relief campaign continues

The Foreign Ministry on Sunday says that 12 Jordanians have been evacuated from Lebanon as another military plane carried more assistance to the war-hit country (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Foreign Ministry on Sunday said that 12 Jordanians have been evacuated from Lebanon as another military plane carried more assistance to the war-hit country.

The evacuation operation was carried out by a military aircraft of the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF), which arrived on Sunday at Rafic Hariri International Airport, also carrying humanitarian aid for the Lebanese people, the ministry said.

This was the eleventh aid flight sent by Jordan, including food, relief supplies, medicines and medical supplies, according to the Foreign Ministry statement.

Sufian Qudah, the ministry's spokesperson, said that a total of 114 Jordanians have been evacuated from Lebanon by flights operated by the RJAF, noting that all evacuees registered with the electronic platform set up by the Jordanian embassy in Lebanon.

Since the beginning of August, a total of 3,353 Jordanians have returned to the Kingdom from Lebanon through Queen Alia International Airport, in addition to those who crossed the border through the Jaber border crossing, he said.

Qudah noted that the Jordanian Embassy in Beirut is coordinating with the Civil Aviation Authority and Middle East Airlines to arrange additional flights to the Kingdom, reserving seats specifically for Jordanians wishing to return.

These evacuation efforts, he noted, are part of a comprehensive plan developed by the ministry in cooperation with the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), security agencies, the Ministry of Interior and the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management to ensure the safe return of Jordanian citizens amid the ongoing Israeli aggression.

He confirmed that the Jordanian Embassy in Lebanon is in constant contact with members of the Jordanian community there to ensure their safety, noting that no injuries have been reported.

He also thanked the Lebanese authorities for facilitating the evacuation from Rafic Hariri International Airport.