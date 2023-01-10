11 suspected drug dealers arrested over last 2 days — PSD

Drugs and other material seized by authorities during raids across over the last two days (Photo courtesy of PSD)

AMMAN — Eleven suspected drug dealers have been arrested over the last two days, one of whom was classified as “dangerous”, the Public Security Directorate media spokesperson revealed on Tuesday, adding that officers seized a large quantity of narcotics in the possession of the dealers.

The suspected drug dealers were arrested during a series of raids carried out in Irbid, Mafraq, Amman and Ajloun.

In Irbid, investigators collected information about a group of suspected drug dealers and located them at one of farms they used to store narcotic substances along with 1kg of synthetic marijuana powder, known as “Joker”.

In Mafraq, a raid led the arrest of three suspected drug dealers in possession of various quantities of unspecified narcotics intended for sale.

In Ajloun, after monitoring and tracking one wanted individual, who had been classified as “dangerous”, police arrested the individual in possession of crystal meth, which was then seized.

Similarly, officers handled three drug cases in Amman.

In the first case, a suspected drug dealer was arrested in possession of two and a half cups of hashish and 600 narcotic pills.

Another suspected drug dealer was also arrested in Amman after being caught selling four palm-sized sheets of hashish and an unspecified amount of narcotic pills.

In a third case, a drug dealer was confronted by officers after confirming that he was in possession of drugs, the PSD spokesperson said.

The suspect was then arrested by AND officers, who seized seven palm-sized sheets of hashish and an unspecified quantity of narcotic pills from the individual’s possession.