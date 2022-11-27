11 Jordanian SMEs take part in PLMA Trade Show in Chicago

A total of 11 Jordanian small- and medium-sized enterprises showcased their products at the PLMA Trade Show f or the first time in Chicago from November 13 through 15 (Photo courtesy of AmCham-Jordan)

AMMAN — A total of 11 Jordanian small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) showcased their products at the PLMA Trade Show for the first time in Chicago from November 13 through 15.

The participation was organised by the American Chamber of Commerce in Jordan (AmCham-Jordan) and supported by USAID Business Growth Activity and the Ministry of Investment, according to an AmCham-Jordan statement.

The Jordan pavilion attracted potential buyers and business partners from the US and globally that were interested in sourcing from the Kingdom to benefit from Jordan’s quality products, price competitiveness, and extensive free trade agreements with many countries.

Obada Kayyali one of the participants representing Chains Trading Company, a food processing manufacturer, said that this year’s show was critical as it comes after a two-year break following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buyers were eager to identify new sourcing alternatives and innovative concepts to meet changes in consumer behaviours and market trends.

Kayyali said: “USAID Business Growth Activity’s support was crucial in producing a prominent pavilion that stood out and portrayed a professional image of what the Jordanian industry has to offer.”

First time exhibitor, Zeyad Abu Sal, from Layan for Chemicals Establishment, said that participants benefitted from an array of support services provided before and during the exhibition, including capacity building and networking efforts. “This support enabled us to better our company’s position to capture real business priorities,” he said.

The Jordan Pavilion presented food products such as Arabic sweets, Medjool dates, herbs and spices and canned foods from Adnan Khudari & Sons, Al Durra, Anabtawi Sweets, Chains Trading Company, Golden Bird, Nafeeseh Sweets and Palmera Dates.

Consumer goods, such as cleaning and detergents from Giant Industrial Group and Layan for Chemicals, were featured, in addition to disposable products and food service goods by Al Hadaf (RZ) and Jordan Tin Plate.

AmCham-Jordan Chairman Samer Judeh said that Jordan’s participation is part of a strategic approach under the National Tijara Coalition to give greater visibility to the Jordan brand and advance opportunities for Jordanian manufacturers.

He added that businesses working together with the support of the government and the assistance of USAID Business Growth Activity will help Jordan diversify and grow trade with the United States.

These efforts are planned to continue in 2023, when AmCham-Jordan will organise the Jordan Pavilion in three major shows in the US, the statement said.

Wafa Aranki, Chief of Party at USAID Business Growth Activity, said: “As part of our goal to support Jordanian companies and ensure their successful participation at the trade show, USAID Business Growth Activity, in cooperation with AmCham, provided various services including workshops and marketing activities to enhance companies’ visibility. In-addition to that, B2B meetings were organised to link Jordanian companies with potential buyers in international markets.”