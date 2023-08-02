10 suspected drug traffickers arrested — AND

By JT - Aug 02,2023 - Last updated at Aug 03,2023

AMMAN — The Anti-Narcotics Department on Wednesday announced the arrest of 10 suspected drug traffickers in Amman, Irbid, West Balqa and Ruseifa.

The major cases included an individual linked to international drug smuggling gang who was arrested in Irbid after extensive intelligence-gathering efforts, and a raid led to the discovery of 287 palm-sized hashish sheets and 17,000 narcotic pills in an apartment used by the suspect and others involved in drug trafficking.

Four cases were handled in Amman, including the arrest of a major dealer and distributor operating in the eastern part of Amman, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In addition, three other dealers were arrested while attempting to sell drugs obtained from the main dealer, resulting in the seizure of 10,000 pills.

In another case, a suspect resisted arrest and fired shots at security forces, but was eventually overpowered.

One firearm, 28 marijuana plants and other narcotic pills were found at his residence.

In Ruseifa, a suspect was arrested with seven palm-sized sheets of hashish, 1,000 narcotic pills and a firearm.

Meanwhile, in West Balqa, a suspected drug dealer was arrested after resisting the authorities and marijuana plants and an automatic firearm were found in his house.