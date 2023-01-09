‘World’s largest floating library’ to dock at Aqaba port

The Logos Hope ship, which boasts the world’s largest floating library along with a mission to provide a culturally rich experience and foster intercultural connections, is set to dock at Aqaba port on January 25 (Photo courtesy of Jabulani Mlambo)

AMMAN — The Logos Hope ship, which boasts the world’s largest floating library along with a mission to provide a culturally rich experience and foster intercultural connections, is set to dock at Aqaba port on January 25.

Logos Hope project Manager in Jordan Jabulani Mlambo told The Jordan Times that the floating library will be open to the public from January 26 through February 15. The ship is currently carrying over 400 volunteers from 65 different nationalities that help run the ship’s projects.

“We are expecting to receive between 60,000-70,000 visitors this year,” Mlambo added.

In 2005, Logos Hope’s sister Doulos visited Aqaba port, and received approximately 33,000 visitors, Mlambo noted.

“Visitors to Logos Hope are offered an expanded selection of over 5,000 different titles, in addition to culturally rich performances,” he said.

The 5,000 titles on offer cover a wide range of topics, and will be offered for purchase at “very low prices”. Ultimately, the library’s overarching goal is a desire to provide the opportunity to purchase quality literature to the ship’s thousands of daily visitors around the world.

“The visitor engagement deck will be open for the public to explore,” Mlambo added.

Upon entering the ship, guests will be directed to a welcome area, which introduces the vessel through a short film and interactive displays. The ship also offers the International Café, which offers ice cream, drinks and snacks for sale.

“There is something for everyone,” Mlambo added.

Nidal Majali, the Tourism and Environment Commissioner at the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), told The Jordan Times that Lagos Hope’s stop at Aqaba port is a part of the “Dafa Janoubi Carnival”, which is organised by ASEZA.

The Carnival, which is set to kick off January 12, aims to attract domestic tourists to Jordan’s famous sites by providing entertainment and cultural activities at a discounted price, Majali said.

“We are aiming to promote Aqaba, Wadi Rum and Petra as touristic destinations, both nationally and internationally,” Majali added.