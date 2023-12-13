‘Thalajat Al Khair’ expands across governorates, addressing food insecurity

The networks of community fridges directed by the local ‘Thalajat Al Khair’ community fridges project, are spreading throughout the governorates, aiming to channel surplus food to the people in need (Photo courtesy of ‘Thalajat Al Khair’ initiative Instagram page)

AMMAN — The networks of community fridges directed by the local “Thalajat Al Khair” community fridges project, are spreading throughout the governorates, aiming to channel surplus food to the people in need.

The community fridges project, established in early 2022, had its first fridge at a mosque in Amman’s Rabieh neighbourhood. Currently it has fridges in 14 different locations in Amman, Karak, Aqaba and south Marka.

“This refrigerator is available to anyone who wants to put excess or new food... and it is available to anyone in need.” according to the initiative’s Instagram page.

“The challenging economic conditions coupled with the soaring cost of living have had severe effects on many families... the initiative seeks to rethink the way people value food, tackle food insecurity and reduce food waste.” according to the initiative co-founder Aya Sirriyeh.

Volunteers are keeping the fridges stocked with donated food, Sirriyeh told The Jordan Times. She noted that the fridges are usually filled with homemade, store-bought food, canned goods and boxed meals.

Sirriyeh highlighted that in order to increase the presence of fridges across the Kingdom, it is crucial to establish diverse partnerships with restaurants and local food businesses.

“There is more than enough food for everyone, we just need to find the ways through which we can cooperate to deliver it to the people in need.” she said.

The initiative is aiming to increase the number of its refrigerators in the upcoming year, she added.