‘Summer Exhibition’ features works of 15 Arab artists 

By Mays Ibrahim Mustafa - Sep 01,2022 - Last updated at Sep 01,2022

HRH Princess Rajwa Bint Ali stands next to her installation during an exhibition titled ‘Summer Exhibition: Paintings, Sculptures and Ceramics’ at the Foresight32 Art Gallery in Amman on Tuesday (Photo courtesy of Foresight32 Art Gallery)

AMMAN — “Summer Exhibition: Paintings, Sculptures and Ceramics” is showcasing the artwork of 15 Arab artists at the Foresight32 Art Gallery in Amman.

HRH Princess Rajwa Bint Ali is one of the artists whose work is displayed at the exhibition.

The princess studied the History of Art and Sculpture at the University of London in 1992. She is an installation artist who relies on natural and organic materials, such as rocks and sand, in her work.

“For me personally, art is about bringing beauty into the world,” the princess told The Jordan Times.

Her displayed piece takes the shape of a cube with an opening in the middle and a shiny outer surface, decorated with shapes of jasmine flowers.

“It’s a reflection of the dichotomy between outer appearances and hidden inner realities, which onlookers are invited to turn to and explore,” the princess said.

The show also features pieces from Jordanian artist Eyad Al Masri, who holds a master’s degree in archaeology and a PhD in art history. Masri’s work combines bas-relief and painting.

“Through art, I work on reframing historical elements within a modern artistic scene that inspires aesthetic pleasure and re-engages observers with the past,” Masri told The Jordan Times.

Aksam Saloum, a Syrian formative artist with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts, created his paintings using coffee and coal instead of watercolours.

Saloum said that the process of creating art is one of “spontaneous dialogue and play”.

“I invest my emotions in the artwork without thinking of its purpose or what it might mean to viewers,” he told The Jordan Times.

Iraqi Jalal Alwan, a sculptor and installation artist who studied ceramic art at the University of Baghdad, is also participating in the exhibition.

Alwan’s artwork, which is called “embrace”, portrays bodily unity between two figures, representing a male and a female.

“Art is about creatively transporting one’s self and others into another virtual reality that defines or explains the world from a new perspective,” he told The Jordan Times.

The exhibition, which opened on Tuesday, lasts until September 29.