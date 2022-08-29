‘My Hakeem’ medication delivery service adds new health institutions

AMMAN — The “My Hakeem” medication delivery service has added six new health institutions to its platform.

“A total of 10 of the Ministry of Health’s sites deliver medications to patients,” Omar Ayesh, CEO of Electronic Health Solutions for the My Hakeem Application told The Jordan Times.

“My Hakeem” is a platform that enables its users to access and view selective information that is stored in the user’s electronic health record registered within any healthcare institution that uses the Hakeem programme, according to Ayesh.

He added that the application allows patients to view information such as the patient’s registered allergies and any medications that would cause adverse reactions, current medications along with their instructions and medication history, medical appointments, immunisations and lab results.

“Users can request delivery for their monthly medication refills, as well as track and view the history of their medication delivery requests,” he added.

He highlighted that the service is currently available for patients of Ministry of Health facilities.

“The monthly refill delivery service aims to distribute drug prescriptions to patients who cannot physically visit the hospital, or would like to receive their monthly medications refills through delivery,” he added.

He stated that the service helps residents who live far from hospitals, elderly patients, patients whose health could be at significant risk in the case of an infection and patients who have been quarantined due to coronavirus protocols.

He stated that the medication delivery service is available at Al Bashir Hospital, Amman Comprehensive Clinic, Jabal Luweibdeh Comprehensive Clinic, Abu Nsair Comprehensive Clinic, Al Jubaiha Comprehensive Clinic, Al Hashmi Northern Comprehensive Clinic, Tabarbour Comprehensive Clinic, Jubaiha Comprehensive Clinic, Wadi Al Seer Comprehensive Clinic and Tlaa Al Ali Primary Clinic.

“More sites are expected to implement this service in the coming few weeks,’’ said Ayesh.

Ayesh added that the medications are delivered across the Kingdom through the Jordan Post company. “A total of JD2 is charged for each trip,’’ said Ayesh. Delivery fees can be paid electronically through the e-Fawateer.com payment method, he added.

Moreover, different insurance policies and related fees will apply to insured and non-insured patients as per the regulations of the Ministry of Health, according to Ayesh.

Meanwhile, Abu Faris, 67-year-old Jordanian, who has a monthly subscription with My Hakeem, said that this service saved his time, money and effort.

“I don’t have to worry about driving, parking or waiting in line at the healthcare centre,” Abu Faris told The Jordan Times.

He added that the service reduces physical contact between patients at the hospital, which is much safer for patients and visitors.

“The delivery fee is very reasonable,’’ said Abu Faris.

“This service is extremely helpful for seniors,” Salam Munther, a 30-year-old Jordanian, told The Jordan Times.

She added that she used to take her 72-year-old father to the healthcare centre, and often had to wait in line for long periods of time. Sometimes, they would leave the hospital empty handed due to the unavailability of medicine, said Salam.

“Taking a taxi from my house to the hospital costs more than the delivery fees,’’ said Munther.