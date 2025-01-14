‘Mirsah’ celebrates environment, community impact through young initiatives

This event is the outcome of collaboration with local organisations, recognising the creativity and dedication of 20 youth leaders (Photo courtesy of Mirsah)

AMMAN — Under the Inclusive Security and Resilient Youth ‘Mirsah’ Project activities, Mercy Corps Jordan celebrated the launch of youth-led initiatives developed by participants of the Nature Club and Civic Engagement Alumni Programmes.

This event is the outcome of a "fruitful" collaboration with local organisations, recognising the creativity, dedication and transformative journeys of 20 youth leaders in Karak and Zarqa, according to a statement to The Jordan Times.

The ‘Mirsah’ project, funded by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and implemented by Mercy Corps Jordan, is a community-based development programme supporting at-risk youth in Jordan.

‘Mirsah’ uses a positive youth development approach to promote learning, foster coexistence and inclusive security and build the psychosocial resilience of youth and their families.

The launch marks a significant milestone in the second phase of the project, building on the foundational skills acquired during phase one’s classical cycle programmes.

Over four months, participants engaged in weekly sessions to refine their technical skills in peaceful community engagement, social-emotional learning, issue identification and initiative development, the statement said.

‘Mirsah’Senior Project Manager Rawan Mamkagh highlighted the importance of this achievement and the collective efforts of youth and partners in driving change, adding that this partnership empowers communities and inspires youth-led innovation.

“We are all aware of the great importance of continuing interventions directed at youth, to support this vital group in our society with the needed spaces and resources that enable them to unleash their creativity. It is not only an investment in the present but also a guarantee of a better future”, she added.

As part of the Nature Club Alumni initiative, youth leaders created a website promoting environmental action with articles on climate change, stewardship and Leave No Trace principles.

Also, the Civic Engagement Alumni developed an interactive book on mental health, raising awareness and offering strategies for resilience and wellbeing, according to the statement.