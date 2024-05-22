You are here
‘Epiphanies’: Pakistani artist launches solo exhibition in Amman
By JT - May 22,2024 - Last updated at May 22,2024
The embassy of Pakistan in Amman organises a solo exhibition ‘Epiphanies’ by Pakistani Artist Najah Rizvi in Broadway Gallery Amman (Photos courtesy of the Embassy of Pakistan)
AMMAN — The embassy of Pakistan in Amman, in collaboration with the sponsors, organised a solo exhibition “Epiphanies” by Pakistani Artist Najah Rizvi in Broadway Gallery Amman on the 20th May 2024.
Haifa Najjar, minister of culture of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan opened the exhibition along with Muhammad Ajmal Iqbal, ambassador of Pakistan in Jordan, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.
The Minister expressed her deep appreciation for the work of the Pakistani artist and highlighted the importance of strengthening Jordan-Pakistan cultural bonds through various means.
A number of Ambassadors and members of diplomatic community along with local notables and general public in Jordan also attended the event. The exhibition will continue in Broadway Gallery from 20-26 May 2024.
Related Articles
AMMAN — The Senate’s Jordan-Pakistan Friendship Committee on Wednesday met with Pakistan’s Ambassador to Jordan Sajjad Ali Khan.
AMMAN — First Deputy Speaker of the Lower House Abdulrahim Azaideh on Sunday said that Jordan is making significant progress in enhancing it
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday received Pakistan’s Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen.
Opinion
May 21, 2024
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
May 21, 2024
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.