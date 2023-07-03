‘CliQ’ e-payment system records $4b in transactions, says JoPACC

AMMAN — The use of electronic payments has skyrocketed in Jordan following an increase in the amount of transactions made via credit cards.

Instant payment methods like "CliQ" have collected around $4 billion, according to Maha Al Bahou, CEO of the Jordan Payments and Clearing Company (JoPACC).

Bahou explained that Jordan has witnessed an increase in electronic wallets, exceeding more than two million active wallets this year. She also added that over three million transactions were conducted using electronic wallets, amounting to JD4.1 billion.

In the last several years, Jordan has witnessed an average annual growth of 30 per cent in electronic payments. The rise is evident in fact that more than 5.5 million credit cards have registered in Jordan, Bahou added.

Credit cards have also been used in around JD5.5 billion in transactions, JD1.7 billion of which was processed using foreign cards.

JoPACC is responsible for the "CliQ" system, an instant payment method that provides a complimentary service for instant money transfers between financial accounts in Jordan, according to Bahou.

Bahou explained that JoPACC aims to foster the system's successive growth through the expansion of resources in technology and infrastructure.

Electronic payments have also been increasingly incorporated in transportation services. More than half a million electronic payments have been made on behalf of passengers commuting on the rapid-frequency bus, and the buses owned the Oman Vision Company, representing a major milestone in electronic payment.