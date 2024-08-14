‘Art Exchange’ launches premiere for local artists

AMMAN — Language City Café has launched its first-ever ‘Art Exchange’, a new initiative dedicated to supporting and showcasing local artists. This event marks the beginning of what the Café hopes to become a regular gathering, where artists can not only present their work but also exchange cultural ideas, and connect with a broader audience.

The Language City Café, true to its name, also fosters linguistic exchange. According to its founder, it is the first linguistic café in the Middle East. Since 2020, the team has welcomed volunteers and language enthusiasts every Saturday and Tuesday for conversational sessions. Initially, these sessions were held in various locations across Amman, but recently, the café has opened its own doors.

Asem Kateeb, founder of Language City Café, shared his vision for ‘Art Exchange’ to The Jordan Times: “This platform is fort the artists – a place where they can share their work, culture and share their experiences. Our goal is to make this a weekly event, transforming Language City Café into a space that is open to everyone – by the people, for the people.”

For this inaugural edition, the selection process focused on artists already familiar to the organisers. “Since this is the first edition, we chose artists we have previously worked with, those with a distinctive style who have found themselves through art,” said Yaser Abdullah, the event organiser and an artist himself. “In the coming weeks, we will be opening calls for all artists interested in showcasing their work,” he explained, adding that each week, they plan to feature 5 to 6 artists, giving them the opportunity to display any form of art, whether it is photography, painting, jewellery, or other forms.

The Jordan Times spoke with some of the participating artists to gain insight into their journeys and the significance of this event for them.

Shams, an oil painting artist, shared, “My name means ‘sun’ in Arabic and I have always been inspired by the sun and the sky. The vibrant colours of the sunset bring me joy, which is the essence of my art.” Shams has been painting professionally since 2017, participating in exhibitions and bazaars.

She also discussed the challenges of being an artist in Jordan. “It is not easy to make a living solely from art in the Middle East. There is an art scene in Amman, but support is limited, pushing many artists to have a part-time job just to afford to be an artist,” she said, adding that opportunities like ‘Art Exchange’ are valuable because they give everyone a chance, whether you are an established artist or just starting out.

Yaser Abdullah, who is a watercolour artist with many other artistic talents, presented a special piece at the event. “I like to focus on one piece with a clear message,” he told The Jordan Times. His artwork, crafted specifically for ‘Art Exchange’, features shimmering watercolour dots representing blurry childhood memories and the positive emotions they evoke. Yaser began his artistic journey in 2017 and has since become passionate about various art forms. He now teaches 33 different types of art and leads workshops every Friday at Language City Café.

The event also featured Isra Eid, an acrylic painter, whose work, focusing on nature themes like flowers and leaves, has been presented both in Jordan and Ankara. The vibrant and detailed pieces added a touch of nature to the Café’s interior.

Another highlight of the event was Maya, a jewellery artist, who turned to creating art during the pandemic. “My inspiration for ‘Aura’, my artistic project, comes from a multitude of sources, particularly when I walk in gardens and especially in my grandmother’s backyard,” she told The Jordan Times, adding that some of her jewellery is also influenced by edgy styles inspired by music and songs she listens to while creating.

“In Jordan, it can be challenging to convey that jewellery making is an art form in its own right, distinct from traditional mediums like painting,” Maya explained. “An opportunity like ‘Art Exchange’ is a great way to connect with fellow artists who share my love for art, as well as meeting people who appreciate and support my creative journey.”

‘Art Exchange’ is more than just an exhibition; it is a growing movement that promises to invigorate the local art scene in Jordan. By offering a platform for artists to express themselves, Language City Café is fostering a vibrant space where art and culture can flourish. Future editions of ‘Art Exchange’ will continue to feature a diverse array of artists, with open calls planned to encourage wider participation.