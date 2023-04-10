Volkswagen Teramont: Uncomplicatedly classy, comfortable and confident

The more attainable of two mid-size SUVs officially offered in the region by Volkswagen, the big, comfortable, confident, well-equipped and spacious three-row Teramont is a more utilitarian and family friendly alternative to the ever more sophisticated, upmarket and expensive Touareg flagship.

Developed with the US and world markets in mind, the Teramont first arrived in 2017 and was revised in 2021. Little changed and still powered by either turbocharged 2-litre or naturally-aspirated 3.6-litre engines, it also offers more driving freedom, range and charisma than increasingly popular unofficial Chinese market Volkswagen ID.6 seven-seat EV imports.

Symmetrical style

Built on Volkswagen’s versatile transverse engine MQB platform that also underpins the much smaller Golf, the large Teramont has an assertively statuesque appeal, with neat lines and a conservative, horizontal orientation to its design, reminiscent of the 2013 Volkswagen CrossBlue concept. Built in the US and China, and known as the Atlas in the former, the Teramont’s style is chunky and muscular with strongly browed, deep-set squared headlights and prominent grille slats, and squared wheel-arches. The Teramont meanwhile also features a defined, upright style, level waistline and balance proportions.

Subtly updated for 2021-onwards, the Teramont incorporates lower and more protruding and muscular bumpers, with deeper side intakes and prominent chrome elements. With new colour options and a new logo adorning its exterior design, the face-lifted Teramont meanwhile features a new small and sporty multifunction steering wheel and standard digital instrument cluster on the inside. Clean, classy and uncomplicated, the Teramont’s cabin meanwhile retains its symmetrical layouts, quality materials and pleasant textures. Airy and well equipped, the Teramont offers good visibility and numerous options including a panoramic sunroof.

Responsively linear

Mounted transversely, the more powerful of two Teramonts offered regionally is powered by a naturally-aspirated 3.6-litre variant of Volkswagen’s compact narrow-angle V6 engine. Producing 276BHP at 6,200rpm and 266lb/ft torque at 2,750rpm, the Teramont is refined, linear and eager in delivery. Carrying its substantial 2.1-tonne heft through the 0-100km/h acceleration benchmark in just 8.9-seconds, it benefits from aggressive first and second gears, which make it responsive from standstill. Capable of a 190km/h top speed, its seventh and eight overdrive gears meanwhile enable quiet, smooth and efficient high speed cruising.

With a quick and smooth shifting 8-speed automatic gearbox well utilising the Teramont’s output, it is confident and versatile driving in town, on inclines and when overtaking on highway. Powering its front wheels under normal conditions for better efficiency, the Teramont’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system’s centre clutch can, however, fluently reapportion up to 50 per cent power to the rear wheels when increase road-holding and traction are necessary. The Teramont meanwhile uses selective wheel braking for enhanced traction on moderate off-road conditions and loose surfaces.

Reassuring and refined

A large and long family SUV with MacPherson strut front and multi-link rear suspension, the Teramont is a natural long distance cruiser with a comfortable, quiet and refined ambiance, and settled, stable and smooth ride on motorways. Reassuring in its stability and dynamic traits, the Teramont forgivingly absorbs imperfections in its stride, even with huge 20-inch alloy wheels and lower profile 255/50R20 tyres. Comfortable and settled in vertical movements, the Teramont promises even greater comfort and suppleness over jagged cracks and bumps, with smaller wheel and taller tyre options.

A confidently planted and relaxing cruiser, the Teramont is nevertheless imbued with a surprisingly good balance between ride comfort and stability, and eager and manoeuvrable dynamics. More agile than its height, length and weight suggests, the Teramont well controls body lean through corners. Its quick 2.76-turn steering is direct, well weighted, refined and accurate, if not especially nuanced for road feel and texture. Turning tidily into corners, the Teramont reacts with composure to directional changes and grips hard at the front, but its length and weighting ultimately favours rear grip and stability over playful adjustability.

Generously practical

A practical, utilitarian and comfortable large family SUV, the Teramont is a surprisingly user-friendly drive in town, with a tight 11.6-metre turning circle and reasonably good in-class sightlines, given its long and tall bonnet. While some care is required for passenger-side front views, its reversing camera and sensors, however, make parking easier than expected. If not an outright off-road oriented SUV, the Teramont does feature high 203mm ground clearance, comparatively generous off-road angles, hill descent control and customisable on- and off-road driving modes.

Upmarket and functional, rather than precious or ostentatious, the Teramont’s pleasant and welcoming cabin is generously spacious and features excellent front and middle row seating, including better and more useable third row space and access than many competitors. Up front, the Teramont’s driving position is well adjustable, supportive and comfortable, while good accessibility includes big wide-swinging doors and easy folding middle row seats. Well-equipped with convenience, safety, infotainment and comfort features including 17 cupholders, the Teramont’s configurable luggage capacity expands from a generous 583-litre minimum to an enormous 2,741-litre maximum.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: 3.6-litre, transverse V6-cylinders

Bore x stroke: 89 x 96.4mm

Compression ratio: 12:1

Valve-train: 24-valve, DOHC, direct injection

Gearbox: 8-speed automatic, four-wheel-drive

Ratios: 1st 5.59; 2nd 3.14; 3rd 1.95; 4th 1.43; 5th 1.21; 6th 1.1; 7th 0.81; 8th 0.67

Reverse/final drive: 3.99/3.6

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 276 (280) [206] @6,200rpm

Specific power: 131.1BHP/litre

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 266 (360) @2,750rpm

Specific torque: 171Nm/litre

0-100km/h: 8.9-seconds

Top speed: 190km/h

Fuel capacity: 70-litres

Length: 5,097mm

Width: 1,990mm

Wheelbase: 2,980mm

Ground clearance: 203mm (estimate)

Luggage volume, behind 3rd/2nd/1st row: 583-/1,571-/2,741-litres

Kerb weight: 2,100kg (estimate)

Steering: Electric-assisted rack & pinion

Lock-to-lock: 2.76-turns

Steering ratio: 16.3:1

Turning Circle: 11.6-metres

Suspension: MacPherson struts, anti-roll bar/multi-link

Brakes: Ventilated discs, 335/310mm

Tyres: 255/50R20