AMMAN — The transformative power of colour in shaping confidence, personal style and overall wellbeing was the focus of empowerment sessions hosted by Family Flavours and Nakahat ‘Ailiyeh magazines in Amman recently.

Vibrant Choices: Confidence and success through colour celebrated women by bringing together some 100 women from the magazines’ loyal community with five of Jordan’s top experts, each delivering insightful sessions on how colour influences mental health, sustainable interiors, beauty and even dental aesthetics.

Attendees gained valuable knowledge on how thoughtful colour choices can enhance confidence and self-expression.

“This event was a celebration of knowledge, empowerment and the vibrancy of every woman’s journey,” says Hind-Lara Mango publisher and managing director. “We are proud to bring together experts and thought leaders to inspire women to embrace their uniqueness with confidence.”

Dr Abeer Annab, obstetrician and gynaecologist, opened the sessions with a discussion on the significance of the colour gold, highlighting menopause as the Golden Age and stressing the importance of preparation, awareness and health insurance.

Rania Sa’adi, mental health expert in both magazines, explored the psychological effects of colour on emotions and behaviour, while sustainability architect Heba Nazer delved into how colour in interiors shapes emotions and well-being.

ImagecConsultant Khuloud Abu ‘Aisheh, a contributor to Family Flavours magazine, demonstrated how personal style and colour analysis enhance self-confidence. Dr Reham Ma’ani, dental and oral surgeon, and expert contributor in both magazines, highlighted the role of a bright smile in boosting confidence. Beauty consultant Sarah Saman rounded off the discussions by offering expert advice on selecting the right hues for makeup and beauty.

Distinguished guests, including Princess Rajwa Bint Ali, Princess Yasmine Assem, Princess Nour Assem, former minister of culture Haifa Najjar and former minister of investment Kholoud Saqqaf, reinforced the event’s significance in empowering women through knowledge and community engagement.

This impactful initiative was made possible through the generous support of NatHealth, Barlant Jewellers, FJ Boutiqueand St. Regis Amman. Their commitment to women’s health, empowerment, and confidence-building through colour played a vital role in making the event a success.