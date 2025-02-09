Unlocking the Power of Root Vegetables

By Helen Batmany,

Masters in Human Nutrition

Root vegetables have long been known for their rich flavours and powerful health benefits. Among these underground root vegetables are galangal, horseradish, kudzu, ginger and turmeric.

Used in ancient healing remedies for their vibrant colours and aromatic qualities, these superfoods are also prized for their impressive medicinal properties.

Discovering the healing benefits

These age-old roots offer a treasure of vitamins, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that can transform your diet and enhance overall wellbeing.

Galangal

Galangal, often referred to as Thai ginger, is a close relative of both ginger and turmeric. Native to Southeast Asia, it is commonly found in countries such as Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia.

Rich in antioxidants, galangal is traditionally used to ease arthritis pain, relieve coughs and colds, support digestion and reduce bloating.

It can be consumed fresh or dried. Thin slices of galangal are frequently used in soups or broths adding a sharp flavour.

When in powder form, it can be used in baked casseroles, curries and even enjoyed as a tea.

Horseradish

Horseradish is a spicy root vegetable belonging to the mustard family. Native to southeastern Europe, it contains an essential oil similar to mustard, giving it a sharp, bitter flavour comparable to wasabi; Wasabi is a spicy, green condiment commonly used in Japanese cuisine.

Similarly, horseradish is used as a condiment alongside meats, potatoes and beets. It is rich in phytochemicals like sinigrin, known for its anti-inflammatory properties.

Additionally, horseradish is rich in Vitamin C, which led sailors in the past to use it to prevent scurvy caused by Vitamin C deficiency. It is also recognised for its ability to stimulate digestion and support the respiratory system, especially in treating coughs and bronchitis.

Kudzu

Kudzu root, also known as Japanese arrowroot, is native to China, Japan and Korea.

Kudzu root is packed with antioxidants, which help protect cells from oxidative stress, a condition that can contribute to various diseases. Kudzu root has been used in traditional Chinese medicine to help lower blood pressure.

Kudzu root is also known for its ability to stop diarrhea and curb alcohol cravings, making it useful in treating alcoholics.

Additionally, it is rich in phytoestrogens — plant compounds similar to estrogen in the human body — which can help alleviate hot flashes.

The roots of the kudzu plant can be dried and ground

into a powder, which some people use as a coating for fried foods, or as a thickening agent for soups and sauces. Additionally, kudzu root is consumed as a herbal supplement or as a tea.

Ginger

Ginger is native to tropical Asia, however now it is widely cultivated in many parts of the world.

It contains a high concentration of antioxidant compounds, with gingerol being one of the key components. Many studies highlight its anticancer properties.

Known for its long-standing use in traditional medicine, ginger is commonly used to relieve motion sickness, morning sickness and nausea. Ginger also aids in digestion reducing bloating and intestinal gas.

Ginger root can be consumed fresh, dried, as a tea, or even pickled.

Turmeric

Turmeric, often referred to as Indian saffron, is native to the tropical regions of South and Southeast Asia. It is a key ingredient in Indian curry and can be used either fresh or dried.

Known for its rich antioxidant properties, turmeric contains curcumin, a compound known for its potent antioxidant and potential anti-cancer benefits.

However, curcumin’s bioavailability — the extent to which it can be absorbed and utilised by the body — is relatively low.

Turmeric is widely recognised for its anti-cancer properties and has been used in traditional remedies for various purposes, including wound healing, alleviating intestinal gas and relieving menstrual cramps.

Finally, you shouldn’t worry about the calories of these root vegetables if taken naturally; the amount consumed will not exceed a few grams.

However, if you are using supplements derived from these products, be sure to inform your doctor to give you the correct dosage and to avoid any potential interactions with other medications.

Reprinted with permission from Family Flavours magazine