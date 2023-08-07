Suzuki Dzire 1.2 (auto): Light is right small saloon

An affordably attainable and uncomplicatedly honest small saloon that is true to Suzuki’s unofficial “light makes right” ethos, the Dzire is a refreshing alternative to the taller and heavier crossovers and EVs gaining popularity in recent times.

The traditional three-box saloon sister to the Japanese manufacturer’s small and feisty Swift hatchback, the Dzire may not be a fast car, but retains much of the same fun driving characteristics and responsive handling, and is also a reassuring and confident daily commuter car for town and highway.

Introduced in 2017 in its third generation and face-lifted for the 2020 model year, the Dzire plays up to Suzuki’s reputation for playfully entertaining and charismatic small cars, but uses the more developing market-friendly four-door saloon body style. Narrow and upright, the Dzire features similarly subtle side character lines as the Swift, but gains a small, short and high-set rear deck in place of a hatchback boot. Recently refreshed, the Dzire now adopts a taller, more aggressive grille, flanked by bigger and more dramatic faux side intakes.

Eager engine

A hungrier looking and lighter car than its predecessor, the Dzire is powered by a small yet eager naturally-aspirated multi-point injection 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine, driving the front wheels through a 5-speed automated manual gearbox. Producing 82BHP at 6,000rpm and 83lb/ft torque at 4,200rpm, it carries the Dzire’s svelte 890kg frame through 0-100km/h in 13.2-seconds and onto a 170km/h maximum. A 5-speed three pedal manual gearbox version is also available, which one suspects would offer better drivability, engagement and efficiency, not to mention quicker 11.7-second 0-100km/h acceleration and a 175km/h top speed.

Responsive in character and progressive in its delivery, the Dzire’s naturally-aspirated engine is delightfully revvy and is at its best when wrung hard to its rev limit, as its thrumming sound rises to a distant and subdued, but nevertheless pleasant snarl. Not particularly fast owing to its small capacity, the Dzire’s engine is, however, not overburdened by weight and instead avails itself well with what limited output is available. Launching smartly from standstill, the Dzire pulls reasonably well from low revs, and offers adequate mid-range versatility for its class and output.

Desirable dynamics

As flexible as can be expected for its small displacement, the Dzire is better served when stretching its legs and reaching towards its high-revving torque and power peak points rather than relying on its limited low-rev and mid-range grunt. Its gearbox is meanwhile smooth and responsive enough for an automated clutch manual, and features seemingly well-spaced ratios. However, as with most such systems that are often deployed for more sporting vehicles, it does tends to respond quicker and more succinctly through gears when driven hard and at higher revs.

Expected to be better with a manual gearbox to exploit its buzzy and eager engine, the automated gearbox Dzire nevertheless proved to be an agile, responsive and entertaining car with quick, light, eager, tidy and grippy turn-in. Nimble and well controlled through corners and sudden direction changes, the Dzire has the fun hallmarks of a sweet driving light car, as has come to be expected of Suzuki. Well-weighted with good levels of resistance and road feel through corners, the Dzire’s steering can feel vague, yet reassuringly damped on centre, for stability at speed.

User-friendly manoeuvrability

Highly manoeuvrable, easy to park, willing to turn on a proverbial dime and instinctive to drive, the Dzire is a natural city car that is as much at home on narrow winding country lanes. The Dzire rides with more grounded and more refined manner than its lightweight and small size would suggest. Comfortably dispatching most lumps and bumps, it nevertheless has decent body lean control through corners, while ride quality is settled yet alert, but without being heavy or overly planted. That said, it remains stable and refined for its class on motorways.

Well-packaged and pleasantly upbeat, the Dezire’s makes good use of its limited size and narrow body, with good front space, and adequate, if not quite generous room for taller rear passengers. Accommodating 378-litres of luggage in its boot, the ever-practical Dzire meanwhile provides good road visibility, despite its high waistline, and an alert and comfortable driving position. With its contoured steering wheel and large clear instrumentation, it has a sporty yet sensibly user-friendly ambiance and layout, and features easy to reach and uncomplicated controls, and a good level of standard equipment, depending on model.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: 1.2-litre, transverse 4-cylinders

Bore x stroke: 73 x 71.5mm

Compression: 11:1

Valve-train: 16-valve, DOHC, multi-point injection

Gearbox: 5-speed manual, automated clutch, front-wheel-drive

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 82 (83) [61] @6,000rpm

Specific power: 68.5BHP/litre

Power-to-weight: 92BHP/tonne

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 83 (113) @4,200rpm

Specific torque: 94.4Nm/litre

Torque-to-weight: 127Nm/tonne

0-100km/h: approximately 13.2-seconds (estimate)

Top speed: 170km/h (estimate)

Fuel capacity: 37-litres

Length: 3,995mm

Width: 1,735mm

Height: 1,515mm

Wheelbase: 2,450mm

Kerb weight: 890kg

Steering: Power-assisted rack & pinion

Turning circle: 9.6-metres

Suspension: MacPherson struts/torsion beam, coil springs

Brakes, F/R: Ventilated discs/drums

Tyres: 185/65R15