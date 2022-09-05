Subaru Impreza Sedan 2.0i: A charismatic take on the compact saloon

First introduced in 1992 and soon after inexorably associated with motorsport success and affordable junior super saloon road cars, the Subaru Impreza model name may have been distanced from the now standalone WRX and STI nameplates that brought it renown, but it nevertheless still shares the similar fundamentals.

A sensible and somewhat sedate compact saloon line disassociated from the model that brought it glory, the Impreza, however, remains one of the more interesting and charismatic cars in an otherwise largely uninspired segment.

Snoutier style

Built on a significantly stiffer new platform with a lower centre of gravity than its predecessor, the fifth generation Impreza was launched in 2016 and then subtly face-lifted in 2019. Evolutionary in design, it adopts a more stylishly flowing roofline, slim swept headlight and more contemporarily fashionable, and assertive, elements including jutting lower lip, and more prominently sculpted surfacing. With more pronounced crease lines along its bonnet and flanks, the Impreza also features a rising character line kink to emphasise rear wheel-arches.

Underneath its now snoutier bonnet and grille, the Impreza uses a garden variety version of Subaru’s naturally balanced trademark horizontally-opposed “boxer” engine slung low and just ahead of the front axle, and “symmetrical” all-wheel-drive utilising equal length drive-shafts either side front and rear. A unique but familiar recipe replicated to much greater effect in its WRX high performance sister model line, the Impreza’s architectural layout is renowned for its low centre of gravity and excellent traction and road-holding.

Responsive and progressive

With two flat cylinder banks, the Impreza’s naturally-aspirated direct injection 2-litre 4-cylinder engine is smooth and progressive in delivery and is charismatic with its subtly assertive and evocatively distinct burbling soundtrack. Producing 154BHP at 6,000rpm and 144lb/ft torque at 4,000rpm, the Impreza is responsive from standstill and linear in building to its torque and power peaks. Carrying its 1,386kg mass through 0-100km/h in 9.8-seconds, the Impreza is reasonably brisk, if not outright quick, and is capable of a 208km/h top speed.

Pulling through mid-range with good versatility for its class, the Impreza’s engine is, meanwhile, eager and willing through to redline. Channelling power through a continually variable transmission (CVT) that favours maintaining an efficient engine speed as ratios automatically alter, the Impreza would, however, be better served with a manual gearbox to better exploit its linear delivery and for a more involving driving experience. That said, its CVT does feature ‘manual’ mode shifting, with pre-set transmission ratios that mimic a traditional gearbox.

Reassuring road-holding

Seamlessly smooth in operation as ratios adjust as necessary, the Impreza’s CVT allows for a broad range of transmission ratios for both responsive acceleration and quiet, refined and efficient low engine speed cruising, which helps achieve moderate 6.6l/100km combined cycle fuel efficiency. Driving all wheels, the Impreza’s equal length drive-shaft four-wheel-drive system meanwhile eliminates torque steer when accelerating hard from standstill, and provides a high level of grip on low traction surfaces for reassuring wet weather control and safety.

A sure-footed “gateway” car to Subaru’s famed four-wheel-drive dynamic abilities the Impreza turns tidily and eagerly into corners, with accurate if slightly light steering, and comparatively good body lean control, owing to its low weight concentration. In fact, it seems to thrive on early and sharp turn-in to tighter corners, where its front wheels dig in tenaciously. With weight shifting to the outside rear to tighten a cornering line, the Impreza’s rear wheels provide added road-holding to confidently exit onto the straight.

Uncomplicated comfort

Rewarding and reassuring through winding roads and sweeping bends, the Impreza is, meanwhile, stable on the motorway and settled in vertical movement and control over dips and crests. Smooth and refined inside, especially compared to older Subarus with frame-less windows, the current Impreza, with its Macpherson strut front and rear double wishbone suspension, is also comfortable and forgiving over most road imperfections. The Impreza’s high-grip four-wheel-drive, meanwhile, allow for the use of moderately sized 205/50R17, which in turn help with steering feel.

Quiet and comfortable inside, the Impreza features a supportive, well-adjustable driving position with good front visibility, clear instrumentation and sporty steering wheel. Well-spaced in front with good ergonomics and user-friendly controls, it meanwhile provides decent rear space for its segment. Design and layouts are symmetrical and uncomplicated, while materials are good quality. Accommodating 460-litres of luggage, the Impreza is also well equipped, with available features including a rear-view camera, paddle shifters, rear armrest and Apple Carplay and Android Auto enabled infotainment system.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: 2-litre, horizontally-opposed 4-cylinders

Bore x stroke: 84 x 90mm

Compression ratio: 12.5:1

Valve-train: 16-valve, DOHC, direct injection

Gearbox: Continually variable transmission (CVT), four-wheel-drive

Transmission ratios: 3.601:1-0.513:1

Reverse/final drive ratios: 3.689:1/3.7:1

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 154 (156) [115] @6,000rpm

Specific power: 77.2BHP/litre

Power-to-weight: 112.5BHP/tonne

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 144 (196) @4,000rpm

Specific torque: 98.2Nm/litre

Torque-to-weight: 141.4Nm/tonne

0-100km/h: 9.8-seconds

Top speed: 208km/h

Fuel consumption, urban/extra-urban/combined: 8.4-/5.6-/6.6-litres/100km

CO2 emissions, combined: 152g/km

Fuel capacity: 50-litres

Wheelbase: 2,670mm

Track, F/R: 1,540/1,545mm

Ground clearance: 130mm

Luggage volume: 460-litres

Kerb weight: 1,386kg

Steering: Electric-assisted rack & pinion

Turning circle: 10.6-metres

Suspension: MacPherson struts/multi-link

Brakes: Ventilated discs

Tyres: 205/50R17