Stepping Up Your Skin Care Routine

By Natali Bani ‘Atta,

Pharmacist & Skin Specialist

Healthy, glowing skin does not happen by itself, and 2024 is the time to step up with your skincare routine and create new habits that will help you achieve the skin of your drearms.

Many of us want to achieve healthy and glowing skin, but before we do, we need to understand what healthy skin means. Foremost, we also need to agree that having healthy skin does not mean having perfect skin.

What Is Sew?

Skin is the first-line defence of our immune system and is the largest organ in the body It is made up of layers and covers the entire body Healthy skin reflects a healthy body.

Good skin has a naturally fine texture, hydrated, with no extra tightness or dryness nor any excess oil production.

Resolution Rain or shine, always put on your sunscreen!

No matter what gender, age, skin type or tone you have, wearing sunscreen is a must every day. At this point, all of us know that we should wear sunscreen everyday even if it’s cloudy outside; UV rays can still cause damage.

Not only that, but it’s also important to reapply sunscreen throughout the day.

Resolution Change your Pillowcases more often!

Pillowcases become a hub for dead skin cells, oils and bacteria, if not washed or changed regularly.

Please change your pillowcases once a week in winter and up to two times a week during hot weather to prevent congested skin and breakouts.

Resolution Step up your skin care routine with vitamin C and Retinol

Vitamin C is an antioxidant and one of the best active ingredients on the market.

Most people can use topical Vitamin C without experiencing any side effect due to its safety profile.

Vitamin C smoothes the skin surface which gives your skin a youthful look and fades out pigmentation.

Retinol is a type of retinoid which is made of a derivative of Vitamin A. Retinol is primarily used to treat acne as well as mature skin concerns.

Retinol increases the production of elastin and collagen which can reduce the appearance of wrinkles and enlarged pores. It works best if you use it daily, especially at night. However, if you experience side effects such as dryness or redness, it’s better to use it once every 2-3 days.

Always remember, taking care of your skin should not be complicated.

Follow these simple resolutions to achieve healthier, glowing skin not only this year, but for years to come.

Reprinted with permission from Family Flavours magazine