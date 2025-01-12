Spotlight on Mustard The Spice That Packs a Punch for Your Health

By Sheela Sheth , Family Flavours - Jan 12,2025 - Last updated at Jan 12,2025

Culinary Herb Enthusiast

Mustard is a must in my spice box. It is one of the world’s oldest savoury spices which packs a punch of probiotics into our family’s diet.

Mustard greens and its seeds are both derived from plants in the Brassica family like cabbage and Kale.

The shelf life of mustard is considerably longer than that of other condiments due to its low pH levels, which inhibit the growth of pathogens—meaning bacteria.

Medicinal properties:

The nutritional profile of mustard boasts a plentiful supply of essential minerals including calcium, iron, manganese, phosphorus and Zinc.

This helps in strengthening bones and teeth.

In addition to being a very good source of omega-3 fatty acids and an antioxidant, its selenium content contributes to its property of being anti-inflammatory and has heart health benefits.

The phosphorous content of yellow mustard contributes to the metabolism of carbohydrates, protein and fats in the body.

The pungent nature of mustard helps in treating cold and cough by clearing nasal congestion and respiratory disorders.

The electrolytes in mustard, specially sodium and potassium, can prevent leg cramps after exercise.

Beauty Bursts:

The mustard seeds and the oil are known for their warming and stimulating properties.

Warm mustard oil massage was my Nana’s favourite recipe for joint pain and hair growth.

Let me also share with you another interesting fact; brushing with mustard oil also improves oral hygiene and prevents bad breath.

Mustard seeds and mustard oil have been an integral part of Indian medicine.

Mustard seeds play a vital role in the wellness journey, whether it is lifestyle changes or specialised treatments.

Culinary tips:

Tempering is an important part of Indian cooking which elevates the flavour and gives a final touch to a recipe.

Every part of the mustard plant, starting from its leaves to its seeds, are used for consumption.

Black seeds, which have the sharpest taste, are used extensively in Indian cooking for their nutty flavour and distinct aroma.

Mustard greens, on the other hand, offer a delicacy to Indian vegetarian recipes and are my family’s favourite.

In my kitchen, I use mustard paste and mustard oil in pickling and making relishes.

We all know Dijon mustard which is yellow and used extensively as a relish.

Did you Know?

In India, mustard is believed to have magical properties like warding off evil bringing good luck France is one of the largest consumers of mustard especially given its cultural affinity for mustard in cuisine, particularly Dijon mustard Canada holds the title for the highest per capita mustard consumption, largely due to its production and export of mustard seeds.

Mustard greens thrive in cool weather and mature during 30 - 40 days making them ideal for spring or fall planting.

Leaves harvested after a mild frost are sweeter and more flavourful.

Growing mustard greens in my kitchen garden adds greenery to my winter foliage as you can continuously harvest it throughout the season like chives, Swiss chard and kale.

Contraindications:

A word of caution for people with oxalate urinary tract stones; they should avoid eating mustard greens as it has a high content of vitamin K and may change their blood coagulation times.

From my kitchen to yours Here’ my recipe for mustard oil for massage:

1. Add ½ cup yellow or black mustard seeds to ½ cup olive oil and ½ cup coconut oil.

2. Mix all ingredients together and pour into a blender.

3. Warm the oil and store it in a bottle. You can use this oil for massage and as a hair oil too!

